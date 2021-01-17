Arnold: Cheney, Barrasso voted the right way

Editor:

I agree with both Cheney's and Barrasso's votes.

I disagree with Senator Lummis's objection to the certification of the votes in Pennsylvania. What follows is the essence of the comment I posted on her Senatorial contact sheet yesterday. I voted for her, but I am profoundly disappointed by her decision to join Sens. Cruz and Hawley. In support of her decision she asserted, "The hard truth is, this election rocked the faith of many Wyoming citizens in the integrity of our election system. Polling shows that 39% of Americans believe ‘the election was rigged’.” By claiming that as a reason to object, she gave breath to the mistaken belief that the election was rigged.

Any suggestion the election was rigged is not supported by the facts because not one of the 86 judges who ruled on Trump's and his allies' claims of fraud found any evidence to support those claims. Those judges range from judges in state court systems to members of the United States Supreme Court and none of them gave any credence to any of Trump's or his supporters' claims of fraud or rules violation.