With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind with consumers, and beef farmers and ranchers are no different. I am proud of the high-quality beef I produce for consumers, but I can’t do that without caring for the land.

At Atkinson Land & Livestock, sustainability is always on our minds in the little things we do. Whether we are improving water sources to ideally use pastures, making changes to our animal health protocols to ensure we are giving them every advantage or adjusting to deal with drought, our goal is to make sure we are creating a long-term future for not only ourselves, but the land and animals as well. This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.