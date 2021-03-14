Babb: Limits on absentee voting won't protect democracy

I am writing to express my distress regarding the Wyoming state Republican Party passing a resolution advocating new limits on absentee voting, despite finding no connection between absentee voting and voter fraud. (Wyoming has had only three instances in the last 40 years.) The Republican Party is advocating showing photo identification at the polls, making in-person voting mandatory. Why?

Strong leaders make decisions based on facts and in service to their constituents, looking for ways to make their lives easier. This resolution does neither. It shows a disregard of age discrimination (some older people are unable to physically get to the polls), health discrimination (some illnesses preclude getting out and among others), job discrimination (many jobs require long distance traveling), financial discrimination to those unable to easily get to the polls, discrimination against those with no photo identification, and “snowbird” discrimination. I agree with Amber McReynolds, CEO for the National Vote At Home Institute and Coalition, that voting access should be expanded, not restricted.