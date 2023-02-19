Editor:

Around 30 years ago while I was working as a therapist in another state, we had an 8-year-old girl admitted twice for severe aggression. She didn't want long hair. She didn't want to wear dresses. She didn't want to have tea parties and play with dolls. In short, she didn't want to be a girl. She was, however, a pretty good fighter. Significant in her history was that she was born an hermaphrodite and was surgically crafted into a female.

During her second admission, her social worker suggested genetic testing which was done. The results were that she was/is genetically male.

I have wondered what happened to him. Was corrective surgery done? Was his birth certificate changed to identify his gender correctly? Was he able to change his (girly-girl) name? None of this is anyone's business, of course.

I wonder what would have happened to him if he were the 8-year-old living in present day Wyoming? Would he be prohibited from correcting the erroneous sex assignment made at birth? Would he be subjected to harassment by religious zealots? Would his rights to privacy and his medical history truly be protected?

Why does the Wyoming legislature think they have the right to craft laws intruding into the personal lives of its residents while claiming to be against government intrusion? With a straight face, no less.

The Wyoming legislature is crafting Draconian legislation targeting trans people out of ignorance and creating a more dangerous world for them. I suggest that if legislation passes to suppress the rights of transgender/intersex people, they should also drastically increase the funding for their suicide hotlines.