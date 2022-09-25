Bacon: Local officials should be trusted with elections

Editor:

Thank you, Cale Case for pursuing an independent candidate for Wyoming secretary of state.

I am concerned that the GOP candidate, Chuck Gray has expressed his doubt in the security of Wyoming's elections without providing evidence and documentation. I am concerned that based on no evidence Gray is proposing changes in how elections are conducted in Wyoming. I am concerned about Gray's grasp on reality if he is willing to make major changes to fix non-existent problems.

Could Gray's unsubstantiated doubts about Wyoming's election security be meant to undermine constituents' trust in local election officials and if so, why? At the very least Gray has insulted every county clerk in Wyoming and precinct officials that oversee all elections; all of which are conducted at the local level.

It is my hope that all local elected officials stand up for the integrity of the people overseeing secure elections in their precincts in Wyoming.

I'll start: As a "non Republican," I Chris Bacon declare my utmost trust in the integrity of my local election officials and their ability to conduct secure elections at the local level.