These people walk among us. They don elaborate wigs, paint their faces in unique personal styles, wear over-the-top colorful clothing and exaggerated shoes. Only those close to them know their true identities. They have become normalized in our society. They are both celebrated and feared. They perform openly in public on stage, in circuses, rodeos and clubs. They lead parades. They go to libraries and read to children. They are featured on TV shows. They are often paid performers at childrens' parties. That's correct, I am talking about clowns.

In light of the current hysteria generating claims that drag queens are grooming potential victims, I would like to point out that if this were truly a thing, arrests, photos, bios, etc. of predator drag queens would be plastered all over mainstream media. No evidence has been put forth. The fear-based messaging by religious fascists claiming that drag queens are sexual predators is not a valid substitution for evidence. There is evidence of sexual predation by clowns, however. Let's start with the clown who raped and murdered 33 adolescent boys and buried them under his home in Illinois: John Wayne Gacey, beloved clown. And yet, not a single piece of legislation has been put forth banning clowns.