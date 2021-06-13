Bailey: Death throes of democracy

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne recently said, “Liz Cheney’s vote to hold the president accountable for his actions has really been the catalyst for Wyoming to say, ‘We need to address this issue as immediately as possible,’” ("Lawmakers look to change how Wyoming holds statewide elections" by Victoria Eavis, Casper Star-Tribune, June 7, 2021)

I would have thought if one voted to hold the president accountable for his actions, all would be well. But if one voted against holding the president responsible, then they would become dirt in the punch bowl. However, as we in the death throes of democracy, Mr. Zwonitzer is promoting Cheney's ouster for voting to hold the president accountable.