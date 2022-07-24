 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bailey: We must vote for Cheney

Editor: 

The election decision for our lone representative to Congress is quite clear. Both of the leading candidates are clearly deeply conservative in their political leanings. Cheney firmly believes that the oath that several of us have taken to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic" cannot and should not be taken lightly. Hageman appears to support the lie that the election of 2020 was "stolen" and illegitimate. She embraces a man who encouraged a forceful takeover of the election process on Jan. 6, and whose actions against women, minorities, allies and enemies has tarnished the Constitution and America.

Vote for Cheney. 

JOHN BAILEY, Casper  

