Baker: Designate the Sublette pronghorn migration corridor

Editor:

When pronghorn evolved along the banks of the Seedskadee, the wheel had not yet been invented.

More than 6,000 years ago, prehistoric hunters waited for the spring pronghorn migration at what we now call Trappers’ Point, a narrow passage along the same traditional pathway that pronghorn use today.

Then, as now, pronghorn survived the winter seeking sagebrush not covered by snow, using well-worn trails carved into connected river basins by generation after generation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pronghorn and other migratory animals have always sustained us, and have always been an integral part of Wyoming’s way of life. They provide food and a source of livelihood for thousands of Wyoming families.

The Sublette pronghorn herd is our heritage and our legacy.

Pronghorn were here before the invention of written language, but our industry across this landscape that is both their food and their shelter threatens the survival of future generations. Pronghorn populations are renewable, but only if we take good care of their habitats.