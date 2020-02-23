Baker: Designate the Sublette pronghorn migration corridor

Editor:
When pronghorn evolved along the banks of the Seedskadee, the wheel had not yet been invented.
More than 6,000 years ago, prehistoric hunters waited for the spring pronghorn migration at what we now call Trappers’ Point, a narrow passage along the same traditional pathway that pronghorn use today.
Then, as now, pronghorn survived the winter seeking sagebrush not covered by snow, using well-worn trails carved into connected river basins by generation after generation.
Pronghorn and other migratory animals have always sustained us, and have always been an integral part of Wyoming’s way of life. They provide food and a source of livelihood for thousands of Wyoming families.
The Sublette pronghorn herd is our heritage and our legacy.
Pronghorn were here before the invention of written language, but our industry across this landscape that is both their food and their shelter threatens the survival of future generations. Pronghorn populations are renewable, but only if we take good care of their habitats.
Over the past 10 years we have lost 40 percent of the Sublette pronghorn herd. We cannot wait any longer to designate and protect the Sublette Pronghorn Migration Corridor, and the connections between all equally important habitats that are vital for our migrating wildlife.
At this moment in the history of the world, we must keep Wyoming’s wildlife thriving, with a sense of purpose larger than ourselves.
So I ask you now to support designation and protection of the entire Sublette Pronghorn Migration Corridor from the Uintas to the Tetons, and keep Wyoming’s wildlife alive.
LINDA BAKER, Pinedale