Baldwin: Haven’t you heard of the lesser of two evils?

Editor:

I am baffled, even flabbergasted to hear that some of my intelligent and thoughtful friends are not going to switch parties to vote for a candidate who supports the U.S. Constitution and is not an outright 2020 election denier, simply because that candidate’s voting record (on issues of choice, gun control, etc.) is not what they would like. Haven’t my friends heard of the lesser of two evils?

“A vote is not a valentine. You aren’t confessing your love for the candidate. It’s a chess move for the world you want to live in.” (I grabbed this off the internet; I don’t know who to credit.)

I will pat myself on the back here, and tell you that I held my nose and voted for my ex-husband in the 2018 and 2020 elections for a Wyoming House District Seat, because he was the better candidate. I didn’t Not-Vote-for-him because he had made some crummy choices in the past; and I’m glad to say he was elected both times.

I urge my friends: on Aug. 16 remember to bring your ID and vote for candidates who defend the U.S. Constitution.