Ball: American manufacturing must have redundancies

Editor:

The call by our leaders in Washington, D.C. to strengthen U.S. manufacturing and reduce American reliance on foreign suppliers, especially China, is a laudable goal that I support. But our leaders need to be sure that any proposal is based on fact, and protects American businesses, workers and especially patients during a time of a global pandemic.

The global supply chains that exist today took decades to develop. Foreign sources of critical manufacturing components or pharmaceuticals are necessary, and thought has been given to build redundancies into this network. Consider if a natural disaster takes out a critical supplier of an ingredient for the flu vaccine or other medication. It makes sense to have alternative suppliers in other parts of the world that can ramp up production to cover the shortfall.

Consider too the time it takes to build factories and educate and train the necessary workforce. If companies are going to bring new, advanced manufacturing jobs to the U.S., the National Association of Manufacturers suggests a $10 billion investment in workforce and job training programs.