Ballance: Cheney disgraced herself and Wyoming

Wyoming is my future home. I have already visited and met a great many citizens of Wyoming and have been impressed by their collective common sense and skillful use of logic when discussing the issues of the day. When a state only has one representative in the House of Representatives, it is paramount that the man or woman who the citizens elect, have demonstrated wisdom and critical thinking. Rep. Cheney, by her own words describing her decision to vote for the impeachment of President Trump, parroted the emotion driven falsehoods spouted by the Communist-Democrats and their allies in the propaganda media. Someone with wisdom and judgment worthy to represent the people of Wyoming, would have reviewed video, audio and transcripts of Mr. Trump's speech to the protesters, then compared the actual content of the speech to prior legal precedents set in cases where incitement was charged. If we examine the facts, not one judge, nor jury in the United States would have found any evidence that Mr. Trump incited the crowd to do anything but let their voices be heard in a peaceful constructive manner. We all have heard a lot of rhetoric from the Left claiming that Mr. Trump incited protesters to riot, but his actual words encouraged a peaceful demonstration with the stated intent to help give weak Republicans, like Cheney, a bit of backbone. Wyoming deserves a representative who uses logic and follows the law, not someone who spouts-off Left-wing talking points based on emotions of the moment. Cheney disgraced herself and Wyoming. The citizens must arise and reject this illogical, emotional fool, Cheney, and elect someone else in the next election for the House of Representatives.