Barani: There are even more victims

Editor:

There are a lot more than 21 victims in Uvalde. At the scene of every mass shooting, witnesses say, “I never thought it could happen here.”

The media seems to gloss over the fact that fifteen victims were hospitalized, as if the fact that they survived is some kind of exhale, a happy ending.

Some people that survived mass shooting live with a bullet in their brain since they were shot at seven years old. He can’t hold a job, can’t leave the house, suffers from severe PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

People survive and live with PTSD and a body full of shrapnel from being shot five times at close range with hollow point bullets.

I know people who survived Columbine and now are confined to wheelchairs for the rest of their lives, dealing with the many medical complications that come from living with paralysis. They are also plagued by psycho Columbine killer fans who stalk them, and gun nuts who accuse them of being crisis actors.

I know a friend from high school, he was an EMT who airlifted kids out of Columbine. The trauma from that day destroyed him. He suffered terrible PTSD and lost his career. He was in a tailspin for years.

We often hear about the 45,000 Americans killed by guns every year, but rarely do we hear about the more than 100,000 gunshot victims who survive, and the family members whose lives are shattered.

We don’t hear about the grueling trials, medical bills, the lifelong physical and emotional complications, the inability to work.

We don’t hear about those who survive the loss of a loved one; the grieving parents, widows, and children left behind.

The media rarely reports on the trauma experienced by the witnesses, the EMTs, the police, the people who clean up the blood and the mess.

We don’t hear about the marriages that crumble in the aftermath, the parents who die of heart attack or cancer, or suicide, after the loss of a child.

We don’t hear about the mothers who give up their own lives and lose their careers.

JOSEPH BARANI, Sheridan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0