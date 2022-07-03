Barker: Cheney honors the oath of office

Editor:

To the people of Wyoming,

I am a Republican from Texas. The far-right views of the Republican Party are discouraging, but so are the extreme views of the Democrats. That being said, I think you all would shoot yourselves in the foot by ousting Rep. Liz Cheney.

I disagree with many policies she supports, but she is consistent. She voted with Trump 92.9% of the time, yet she does not roll over, she is not wishy-washy, she does not change her stance based on threats of non-support. She is unafraid to voice a dissenting opinion. She has courage.

She is one of the few Republicans who took the oath of office seriously. The rest seemed afraid of what former president Trump would do to their political futures. Part of the oath states “… I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States …” She has stood by her oath and the constitution. She has integrity.

Rep. Liz Cheney has been attacked repeatedly for seeking the truth about events concerning the election of 2020 and what happened on Jan. 6 and in the weeks that followed. Do not lie, do not cheat and do not steal -- basic values most people instill in their children.

We also tell them not to believe everything they hear or read. Check the source, verify the information and ensure you have the facts. She is seeking truth in the face of strong opposition. She is indeed a woman of honor.

I am stuck with Cancun Cruz who has rearview mirrors on both his front and back glass because he reverses himself so often. His most likely opponent is in the opposite extreme. I do not have good choices. After watching the debate, you all really only have one.

Will Wyoming stand independent, like they did in 1869 when they became the first state to give women full suffrage, or will you cave to the Trumpists who discourage opposing views?

You really should keep Rep. Liz Cheney; she has represented you well.

SHANNON BARKER, Ingram, Texas

