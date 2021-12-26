Baumann: Nuclear is an opportunity to recognize the future

Editor:

I applaud your thoughtful editorial from Nov. 21. Fear of the bomb was part of my growing up. At the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis my mother sent us off to school saying, “I hope I see you tonight.” From weapons to power plants I am anti-nuke. That is, until a year ago when I toured the Idaho National Laboratory. When the director of the National Reactor Innovation Center described a nuclear reactor the size of a small car that could supply carbon free electricity for 100,000 people for 10 years, I was surprised. “At the end of its working life it is lowered into a deep hole on site and replaced by the next generation reactor. The waste is contained, the footprint is small, the reliability is high and safety is built in. Walk away and they simply shut down.”

I began to change my mind. She talked about lessons learned from Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima and how government and private research is developing a new generation of nuclear power plants. Big companies are seeing economic opportunities.

Suddenly there is competition to find locations for these new plants. Wyoming is high on the list. Companies like TerraPower are investing in Wyoming. The Natrium reactor announced for Kemmerer is a great project. Futuristic, yes but things are happening fast. Who can deny record temperatures, drought, smoky summers and furious weather events that the climate is not changing? We can’t wish away carbon’s effects, but we can cash in on clean energy technologies. Advanced nuclear is a win-win for all. For a long time coal supplied the world with heat and electricity. We made great strides with fossil fuels but their time is ending. Solar and wind are important but only as “supplementary” sources. They cannot supply the “base load" that coal is used to handling. If the world needs more cowboys the ranch needs more skills. Young people are looking for opportunities and clean places to live. Advanced nuclear is an opportunity to recognize the future and rope it in.

GEOFF BAUMANN, Powell

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0