Bebout: Reelect a proven leader

Editor:

I have devoted much of my adult life to preserving the Wyoming that we know and love. We agree on many things, including keeping Wyoming businesses and families strong. We do that by ensuring taxes stay low, guarding against over-regulation, protecting and supporting all Wyoming businesses — including minerals, agriculture and tourism — protecting life and providing good paying jobs for young families.

That is why I need your help to support my friend Drew Perkins, the state senator from Casper.

Drew is a Wyoming businessman and lawyer. He works hard, loves his wife and family and has raised great kids. I have worked with him in the Wyoming Senate for many years. We share the same Wyoming values. Because of his honesty, integrity and hard work, he was elected and served as the president of the Wyoming Senate. He is currently chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. His leadership has helped keep Wyoming's most recent budget nearly 2% lower dollar-for-dollar than it was twelve years ago. He is one of the most effective and successful senators we have.

Drew has supported and introduced legislation to help protect Wyoming oil and gas from both over regulation and over taxation. He has helped reduce regulations on everything from small sand and gravel operation to after-school car. He passed legislation that helped increase the efficiency and effectiveness of state government. He is pro-life, pro-gun and pro-business. He is a champion of the United States and Wyoming constitutions. He strongly believes that the answer to government overreach is not more government.

Drew is running for reelection and has an opponent who is short on legislative experience. Drew has accomplished so much in the last 16 years. Help me get Drew reelected and back to Cheyenne. We need him there, Wyoming needs him there.

Vote for Drew Perkins.