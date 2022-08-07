 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beckstead: Get out and vote for Liz

Editor: 

I plan to change my party affiliation and vote for Liz Cheney, these are words I never thought would come out of my mouth, but I’m of the belief that our elected representatives should tell the truth, and stand up against bullies ! I disagree with most of Liz Cheney’s policies but she is calling out the people that tried to overthrow our democracy. So I ask all Democrats and independents to change their party affiliation and vote for the truth, vote for Liz Cheney you can switch parties even at the polls, get out and vote!

BRIAN BECKSTEAD, Glenrock

