Belcher: Fortunate to have Wyoming Medical Center

Editor:
I am a recent patient of Dr. Clayton Turner and Wyoming Medical Center-Banner Health. My wife and I were impressed by the professional and caring treatment I received during my hospital stay.
In particular, Dr. Turner and his team helped me resolve my sciatic back and leg pain. In addition, the other professionals who nursed me back to health could not have been more caring. My surgery was performed on Jan. 17 and the hospital was almost entirely full, mainly due to COVID patients. So much is being asked of our medical professionals and hospital right now. We are lucky to have such a professional group of people in Casper.
It is our pleasure to say how much we appreciate and thank you, friends of Wyoming Medical Center-Banner Health.
Sincerely,
JIM and SALLY BELCHER, Casper