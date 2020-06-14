Bellamy: Protests are just a start

Editor:
We have the protests and awareness. Policy reforms have started within private and public entities. This is just a start! The same citizens that have rallied around the family of George Floyd and have shouted for justice must be the same that go to the polls and vote early in the coming months and especially this November. By so doing, everyone's vote will combine and spark a peaceful revolution of reforms and lasting change in everything from policing to social and economic opportunities accessible to all.
Go vote out the sheriffs, the mayors, the city council members, the governors, the legislators, the president, the senators, the members of Congress and any other office holder who stubbornly holds to ideologies that are not compatible with the reality of life, liberty and property they so espouse in principle. Some elected officials would rather see the deaths and sufferings of our black brothers and sisters instead of taking the leadership required to effectuate the change that is necessary for the preservation of every persons' life, liberty and property.
Go vote in the people who actually are willing to listen to the voice of the people and don't let yourself be scared by the voices in this country and in your states and cities who says change is too radical and not possible. Those voices only say this for one of two reasons; either they have been so jaded by the process they actually feel there is no hope or they have let themselves be blinded to the horrors that have led to the deprivation of life, liberty and property of so many in order to preserve their idea of what they think this nation should be.
Go vote in the future that will save America, not the one that keeps this great land in limbo and on the razor's edge of poverty and death for so many.
DONALD BELLAMY, Laramie
