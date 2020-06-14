Bellamy: Protests are just a start

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

We have the protests and awareness. Policy reforms have started within private and public entities. This is just a start! The same citizens that have rallied around the family of George Floyd and have shouted for justice must be the same that go to the polls and vote early in the coming months and especially this November. By so doing, everyone's vote will combine and spark a peaceful revolution of reforms and lasting change in everything from policing to social and economic opportunities accessible to all.

Go vote out the sheriffs, the mayors, the city council members, the governors, the legislators, the president, the senators, the members of Congress and any other office holder who stubbornly holds to ideologies that are not compatible with the reality of life, liberty and property they so espouse in principle. Some elected officials would rather see the deaths and sufferings of our black brothers and sisters instead of taking the leadership required to effectuate the change that is necessary for the preservation of every persons' life, liberty and property.