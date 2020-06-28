Ben-David: Who will pay for gambles on coal?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Coal-fired power plants are rapidly closing in Wyoming and across the globe; the industry has been on a downward trend for years. Here in Wyoming, PacifiCorp will shut down their Kemmerer, Rock Springs and Glendo power plants by 2026. No, they’re not closing their coal-fired power plants because of environmental or climate change concerns. As publicly owned corporations with a commitment to their shareholders, they are retiring coal because it’s inefficient and the plants are too expensive to operate.

Let’s consider the proposal to invest in Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal. The feasibility and effectiveness of this technology is dubious at best. Currently, only two commercial CCS plants operate in North America, and they function at much lower capacity than planned. As Wyoming journalist Dustin Bleizeffer recently remarked: “Not even China, with its government’s [financial] backing and loose regulatory rules, could make an economic case for [CCS] at commercial scale.”