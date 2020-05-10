Ben-David: Wyoming needs to quickly adjust

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Last February, I followed Wyoming’s legislative session with great hopes that we would finally pass the Medicaid Expansion bill. After all, the bill passed 8-5 in committee last fall. Alas, the bill failed on the House floor. A mere few weeks later, our world was turned upside-down. The global coronavirus pandemic and economic meltdown merged with a plummeting oil price due to a conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia, resulting in elimination of all the work on Wyoming’s biennial budget. With coal, oil and gas prices at historic low, we need to adjust fast.

The $1.25 Billion Wyoming received through the CARES Act will help address some of our needs, but to avert a potential bankruptcy we require more assistance. Back in November, nearly 54,000 Wyomingites (10 percent of the state population) were enrolled in Medicaid and the Children Health Insurance Program. An additional 19,000 would have been eligible under an expanded program. While some people are able to obtain health insurance through the federal exchanges of the Affordable Care Act, there are 6,000 Wyomingites left without access to insurance at all. Leaving people uninsured during this pandemic, in which some people suffer lasting heart and kidney damage, is unconscionable.