Benardis: Thanks to Werner Wildlife Museum

Editor:

The new and improved Werner Wildlife Museum is amazing! The big horn sheep display at the front entry is breathtaking. The blue paint in the Arctic exhibit brings with it a sense of cold. You not only can look at how large a polar bear truly is, but one can get a sense of the habitat in which they live. As soon as you turn the corner from the blue Arctic and view the African exhibit, you begin to feel the warmth because of the graphic orange and yellow colors behind it. The white paint in the children’s area made the room seem so much bigger than it was before. Parents had to drag their preschool children out of there and we had been touring for an hour and 15 minutes already.

Last year, our class was learning about habitats and your museum’s ability to allow us to see a Wyoming habitat as well as an Arctic and African was just a start in the upstairs. Viewing the wetlands habitat downstairs is such a surprise to all the kids and parents once we got down there.