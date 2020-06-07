Benardis: Total injustice, wrong method

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The death of George Floyd was a tragedy. How the protesters reacted was also a tragedy. I know the protesters were upset, deservedly so. What happened to George Floyd was total injustice. However, the protesters chose the wrong method to retaliate.

They should have gone with the Martin Luther King method. Martin Luther King chose to talk and walk peacefully instead of loot and pillage. Martin Luther King talked and walked until his city listened. He talked and walked until his state listened. He talked and walked until his country and the president listened and he changed some of the injustice of his time. Jim Crow laws were changed and segregation was no longer tolerated. Martin Luther King was the man who changed some of the total injustice of his time using a peaceful method. The protesters around our country did not choose to create change through peaceful actions. The need to be heard outweighed reason.

Injustice continues to be a problem in our country but in a different way. Brutality to minorities (race, gender, age), medical benefit inequality, adequate housing and food insecurity are some of the injustices of today. George Floyd and so many other Americans need someone who is brave and wise enough, like Martin Luther King, to work for change against the total injustices of today’s time, using a peaceful method. Or, even better, maybe we as Americans can work together to bring about this needed change.

CHARLOTTE BENARDIS, Casper

