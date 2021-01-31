Bensel: Big utilities, legislature bash homeowner energy generation

Editor:

The sudden unannounced appearance of a bill in a Wyoming Senate committee last year to kill the Net Metering option for electric customers who generate small scale solar and wind-produced power is now under consideration by the whole Wyoming Senate in quick order.

Hundreds of citizen/voter comments to Legislators to vote against Senate File 16 are being ignored in favor of huge and prosperous power companies and their shareholders.

A minuscule .06% of all utility customers generate small amounts of power through solar or wind systems and move the excess low-cost energy into the grid through Net Metering. This is being falsely challenged by some as a “subsidy”. Instead, Legislators should review all the subsidies provided to big utilities and power generating monopolies. That may truly yield some interest with consumers and taxpayers as the state budget cuts deeper into the heart of essential services.

Some facts are being hidden behind attacks on these homeowner-generators who still pay hefty service fees to be connected to the power grid. And what will happen to the small local businesses that install solar and wind systems? Data, research, and facts do not seem to matter with SF 16, just a nod from the big utility man running the show.

Call your senators and representatives Today and tell them to vote for your right to produce home based solar and wind energy by voting “No” on SF 16. Keep fair net metering in Wyoming.

BILL BENSEL, Ranchester

