Bensel: Fight for solar freedom

Editor:

Some legislators are at it again, trying to revoke the long-standing practice allowing Wyomingites to generate rooftop solar electricity through Net Metering.

Wyoming electric utility customers can offset purchased power by investing in small photo-voltaic generating systems. This helps with family budgets in this time of high cost of living.

Any excess generation from Net Metering goes back into the electric grid, benefiting neighbors and even bringing some stability during high demand for power. Customers can reduce their electric bills, but still pay hookup fees, monthly metering costs and power charges for the balance of their electricity needs.

Claims that small home power generators are subsidized, and burdens non-Net Metered customers are false. A recent exhaustive study by utility experts has concluded that the minor amount of generation from rooftop producers is no burden upon other customers. Wyoming’s’ small solar generators account for less output than 2 commercial wind generators.

This attack on residential solar generation is also a jobs killer for Wyoming small businesses that install and maintain these photo-voltaic systems.

Deluded legislators are wasting time trying to solve a non-existent problem, time that would be better spent tending to the real needs of Wyoming. Senate File 92 would strip the long-standing freedom of small home generators to offset some expenses by making their own power. Please tell your legislators to reject this move to end Net Metering.