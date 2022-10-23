Bensel: I like Wright

Editor:

As another season of divisive, solution-light elections moves along, there is a breath of fresh air and determination to bring positive legislating. Martha J. Wright, candidate for Wyoming State House of Representatives District 29 in Sheridan, brings hope for better times.

Having known Martha for a couple of years, I have seen her energy and commitment to whatever task is before her. Since she made the big decision to become a candidate for state legislature last May, I have seen Martha grow her commitment and strengthen her knowledge of critical issues. She runs to make a better Wyoming in service to Sheridan voters.

Martha brings a balanced perspective and seeks to halt that divisive and mean streak that has come to typify even state politics. She is solution-oriented and bases her decisions on research and listening to constituents. Kindness and respect are basic elements that she possesses that can return the traditional collaborative work of law-making to our State House.

I really appreciate what she has made as priorities in her campaign: quality pre-K through 12 public education to advance Wyoming students; Healthcare with emphasis on both mental and physical needs of Wyoming people; and to advancing sustainability in business diversification, living wage jobs and in keeping the quality of our open spaces that means so much to Wyoming people.

Vote to elect Martha J. Wright in House District 29 so she can go to work for you!