We are once again faced with another school shooting that left seven people dead. The assailant carried two semi-automatic weapons that were bought legally, entering the school after shooting through the glass of a locked door.

Hear me on this. Freedoms are never absolute. A civilized society must always work on balancing individual freedoms with the needs of the community. Traffic rules are a good example. I can't drive as fast as I want or run red lights, and for very good reasons. Assault weapons have no place in a civil society.