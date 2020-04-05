Benthusen: A big thank you to the WMC staff

I would like to take this opportunity to thank WMC and the county for having such an outstanding organization to take care of people's needs. On March 3, I took a header, tripping over a curb and dislocated my shoulder, and so we headed to Casper We were about to the airport when I had my wife call 911 because of the pain. They met us and the paramedics and EMTs took over, very compassionate, and got things under control, keeping track of my vitals while addressing my pain. I am really sorry that I did not get any names, but they took me to the ER where they got my pain under control and took x-rays and notified the doctor. Dr. Iverson, RN Allysa, Paramedic Jonica and Respiratory Therapist Nancy, make a very efficient staff, not unfriendly, and go about their job quickly and efficiently.