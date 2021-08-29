Bentley: Actions speak louder than words

I am so very weary of a very few people with hostile and inexcusable behaviors regarding homosexuality, etc. defining my state as if that is the norm. Biased behavior is not unique to Wyoming. Obviously, that isn't the adjective drawing the rich folk to our state. We are blessed with a gorgeous and diverse state, sparely filled with enough people to unfortunately include hateful malcontents. That behavior should not define the majority. As a 63-year-old Wyoming native, I expect folks moving into this state to respect our land and wildlife. Regardless of your net worth, leave the land better than you found it. Actions speak louder than words.