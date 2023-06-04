The Path of the Pronghorn became the first federally designated migration corridor in the United States. Please consider making this a state designated migration route. We have an opportunity for Wyoming to lead.

I believe we can produce energy and maintain migration routes. But it is disheartening to see the data ignored in reference to the NPL gas field. I am distressed to see good scientific data become politicized. Locating critical migration habitats has never been easier. We have the science and technology.

I grew up in Colorado. Quite early on, I was taught that Wyoming was the real deal, what Colorado used to be. It’s difficult to remove the emotion from this issue. I have vivid recollections as a child, as my dad pulled over to point them out. He had wonder, passion and respect that will never leave me.

It is the same thrill that draws tourists to Africa. The same wonder we witness at long migrations by caribou. We have an international treasure in Wyoming.

I can offer no better evidence than a National Geographic article. “The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which spans roughly 18 million acres in and around Yellowstone National Park, is home to what are arguably the most impressive mammal migrations outside of Africa.” Pronghorn evolved in North America 20 million years ago. They did not migrate here. Their unique qualities demonstrate adaptations such as large eyes, and the ability to run to escape predators. They are the last survivors of a once abundant.

Please let us manage and preserve this treasure with reverence.