Berger: Was it just to show party support?

On Nov. 15, President Biden signed the bi-partisan infrastructure bill into law. Notably all three members of Wyoming's Congressional delegation voted against the bill.

Later in the same week Bill Gates announced the construction of a new and innovative nuclear power facility in Kemmerer. This project will create hundreds of permanent positions and a portion of the 2,000 construction jobs for residents of Wyoming. The cost of this project is $4 billion. $2 billion will come from Gates and the rest will be provided to the state by the federal government under new Infrastructure Law.

Despite voting against the bill, Sen. Barrasso is now touting its benefits to Wyoming voters as if he deserves credit for this accomplishment. Why did he vote against it? Did the senator ignore the incredible economic benefits to our state and instead vote along party lines?

As the late Senator Adlai Stevenson said, “A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation.”

I hope that the next time any of Wyoming Congressional delegation refers to Biden bill as a “job killer” they first ask the people of Kemmerer their opinion about that.

SUSAN BERGER, Jackson

