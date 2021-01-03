Bergeron: Government is established to protect property

I attend the Board of Equalization meetings at the Natrona County Courthouse in an effort to more adequately understand the process which in my opinion has become cumbersome and is representative of the Department of Revenue and not the property owners of Natrona County. I attended one of the Board of Equalization meetings on Monday 12/28/2020 wherein the Natrona County Commissioners did ask tough questions of the Assessor’s Office about property comparisons used in the LEAs and the Stratification process. Why does the Assessor’s Office need to use comparisons clearly out of the property’s neighborhood? Whenever they go back in time for neighborhood comparisons why would we not trust a previous assessor’s property assessment for comparisons? The statement was made that the process is not representative of our good system of government. I certainly am grateful that the Natrona County Commissioners are concerned for the property owners of Natrona County and are bringing forth reasonable questions to an extremely concerning process. I especially want to publicly thank Commissioners Rob Hendry, Jim Milne and Bertoglio for voicing these concerns. In order to remain a free people the rights we hold dear in our property are vital and must be protected.