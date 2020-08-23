Bergman: Ben-David clearly the most qualified Senate candidate

Merav Ben-David is clearly the most qualified candidate for Wyoming’s open seat in the U.S. Senate. She is an outstanding scientist at the University of Wyoming, an inspiring teacher and a committed supporter of all the things we value in this great state: public lands and wildlife, clean air and water, fair treatment of all our citizens and much more. Her well-conceived and well-articulated positions on these and other key Wyoming and national issues can be reviewed in her very complete platform that you can find at www.bendavid2020.com/platform .

Overall, one of the most significant arguments in support of Merav is that she is a solid scientist who bases her positions on facts and evidence rather than uninformed opinion and corrupt vested interests – an approach that is sorely needed in our national government during these troubled times. The U.S. Senate badly needs her scientific approach to the critical issues we face such as COVID-19, climate change, health care, energy and an economy for Wyoming’s and our country’s future. We have worked with Merav for 20 years on the UW faculty, and we are always impressed by her commitment and hard work, by her intelligence and common sense, and by her toughness and true grit. Merav has earned our support for Wyoming’s U.S. Senate seat, and we urge you to vote for Merav Ben-David in the upcoming Democratic primary on August 18th and in the general election on November 3.