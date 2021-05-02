Berry: There's no urgency to lift mandate

Editor:

I have been proud of the way NCSD has handled the issues surrounding COVID-19. By putting the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff, COVID-19 cases have been held to a minimum in our schools. Bravo!

With approximately 30 days left in the school year, I fail to see the urgency in demanding that the mask mandate be lifted. It seems "much ado about nothing." Our students have taken the mandate in stride and have handled it far better than the adults.

Our "adults" have requested meetings to discuss the mask mandate and their requests were met. The attendees apparently didn't come to hear information. They shouted down the speakers and were rude and disrespectful. What an example they set. What a shame.

SHARON BERRY, Casper

