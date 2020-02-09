Beville: Barrasso has become a puppet

Editor:

“Take her out, right now, do it!” Sounds threatening, doesn’t it? But that’s what Trump ordered regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch. He’s on tape, no denying it.

And John Barrasso obviously has no problem with that. After all, when is the last time you have heard him denounce Trump’s words or actions? Crickets. Not a word. He has become McConnell’s waterboy and Trump’s minion. He will do whatever it takes to protect this vile, vulgar man who thinks he is king.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barrasso ignores facts! With the revelation of Bolton’s transcript, he said, Hey, that doesn’t change a thing. Seriously? Doesn’t change a thing. Crickets. A couple of weeks ago he was open to new witnesses. But as soon as he heard what Bolton possibly had to say, he changed his tune. Nope, no witnesses needed, I’ve heard enough he now claims.