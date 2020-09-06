Bila: Gordon just trimmed the fat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gordon just trimmed the fat

Editor:

What do I think about the recently announced Wyoming state 10% budget cuts?

I really don’t think at any department operates at an exact budget. Every department has extra money built into their budget for emergencies and luxury items. All the governor really did was, in my opinion, eliminate that money before the departments could obligate it for the luxury items that they purchase at the end of each budget year and then request additional funds to spend as they feel they need to.

I have never heard of any department returning funds back up the chain of command freely without first trying to spend the money on luxury items that they really didn’t need.

I am sorry to see so many employees having to lose their jobs over this, or were these jobs recently created to utilize some of the excess money that the departments have?

MICHAEL BILA, Casper

