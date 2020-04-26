Bina: Celebrate National Donate Life Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

A very special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, staff, donation and transplantation professionals: Thank you for saving lives amidst this pandemic!

I also celebrate the people making the gift of life possible during National Donate Life Month.

In October 1999, my life was changed forever by a lifesaving kidney transplant. This story began when I had strep throat at 9 years old, and about 2-3 months later was hospitalized with nephritis. Little did I realize that this would lead to kidney failure 30 years later. My donor was a 16-year-old that was killed in a car accident. His parents thought of others despite their own sorrow and gave the ultimate gift -- the gift of life. I am living strong 20 years after my transplant!

I see this COVID-19 epidemic through the eyes of a kidney transplant recipient. I know that the need for lifesaving organ transplants will not stop due to this virus. So, during National Donate Life Month, I am writing to thank the health care and donation and transplantation professionals who keep this lifesaving process going, despite the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in today.