Bina: Celebrate National Donate Life Month

Editor:
A very special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, staff, donation and transplantation professionals: Thank you for saving lives amidst this pandemic!
I also celebrate the people making the gift of life possible during National Donate Life Month.
In October 1999, my life was changed forever by a lifesaving kidney transplant. This story began when I had strep throat at 9 years old, and about 2-3 months later was hospitalized with nephritis. Little did I realize that this would lead to kidney failure 30 years later. My donor was a 16-year-old that was killed in a car accident. His parents thought of others despite their own sorrow and gave the ultimate gift -- the gift of life. I am living strong 20 years after my transplant!
I see this COVID-19 epidemic through the eyes of a kidney transplant recipient. I know that the need for lifesaving organ transplants will not stop due to this virus. So, during National Donate Life Month, I am writing to thank the health care and donation and transplantation professionals who keep this lifesaving process going, despite the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in today.
Thank you to the organ procurement agencies who continue to work to recover organs for transplant. Thank you to all nurses, transplant nurses and surgeons who perform lifesaving transplant surgeries. These professionals continue their work to save patients who will die without these transplant surgeries. There are 150 patients waiting right here in Wyoming for their chance at life -- a transplant.
In sharing my story, I hope to inspire others to do what they can to help support these medical professionals during these unprecedented times. This April, National Donate Life Month, everyone can say “Yes” to organ, eye and tissue donation by simply going to DonateLifeWyoming.org or by checking “Yes” at Driver Services.
By taking these steps, you are saying “thank you” to these hardworking nurses, doctors, donation and transplantation professionals in the most meaningful way you can.
ANNE BINA, Casper
