On Feb. 24, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed the Living Donor Protection Act (HB0165) to help living organ donors avoid facing discrimination from life, long-term care, or disability insurance providers. With 28 other states already having passed versions of this legislation, this legislation would ensure that life, long-term care, or disability insurers will not discriminate against living organ donors through policy conditions, acceptance, or pricing based solely on the person’s status as a living organ donor. Without the help of Rep. Kevin O’Hearn, this bill would not have likely made it to the governor’s desk.

My kidney journey started a little different than most, with a “simple” case of strep throat when I was nine years old. Two to three months later I was in the hospital with nephritis. Some 30 years later I was in kidney failure all related to the strep infection I had. I was on the UNOS transplant list for 14 months when my 16 year old deceased donor, Ryan, became my “HERO” (10/15/99). I have been in contact with my donor’s family and we met summer of 2021. Words cannot express the gratitude for my second chance at life. I have a picture of Ryan in my living room, reminding me of his incredible “GIFT.”

Because of Ryan I have been “living” life. I saw my daughter’s marry, and now have two “buddies”, my grandsons — Carter and Cooper. I had a rewarding career as the director of a non-profit that helped seniors get needed services.

Unfortunately, our current transplant system does not meet the demand. One hundred sixty people in Wyoming were waiting last year for a life-saving transplant, while only 23 received one. Nine people died in Wyoming last year waiting for their transplant. Expanding living donation is the best opportunity to increase the number of transplants and removing the discrimination is a critical component of expanding organ donation. More Wyomingites now have the ability to consider being a life-saving living donor since this bill became Wyoming law.

Please remember to register to be someone’s “HERO” at DonateLifeWyoming.org.