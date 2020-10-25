Bird: Consider voting Independently

Editor:

As Independent Voters, we ask all Wyoming residents to consider thinking Independently this election season. We are a Senior couple who live in Wyoming because of the amazing landscape of mostly public lands and the relatively light smattering of human population. One of us was born in Rock Springs and has ancestors who moved to Wyoming in the 1870s. The other one moved to Wyoming first in the 1980s.

We have voted for Republican candidates in the past and we have voted for Democratic candidates. Mostly we prefer to think things through and not be tied to any particular Party line. But we have watched the Republican Party become more hateful and more controlling – especially these last several years. We disagree vehemently that a pledge to support Grover Norquist is more important than an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

We are tired of a Party that tries to enforce a narrow version of a singular religion on others. We are frustrated with corruption at the highest levels. We watch and watch as the rich get richer and as the Republican candidates yell louder and louder.