Bird: Support net metering for all

Editor:

The best place for solar panels is on a roof, not out in the middle of the sagebrush. We would like to keep wildlands and wildlife habitat wild.

I have traveled to Vermont and to Germany. Both places have encouraged the development of solar power on existing houses, barns and warehouses.

This is a great idea and allows the farmer, industry or homeowner to be part of our energy solution.

Now, I drive a diesel pickup and a gasoline powered car and natural gas warms my home. But things are changing. We need to encourage all those who want to place solar panels on their roofs -- large and small -- to do so. And let them add to the grid so all of us can stay warm and have our way lighted.

So, if we can’t count on our old energy sources for the wide variety of valid arguments, let’s encourage individuals to create electric energy in their own backyard. And support net metering for all.

KARLA BIRD, Pinedale

