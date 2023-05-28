Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This crazy winter weather coupled with highways and industry that have dismembered habitat and disrupted wildlife corridors has resulted in the death of up to 75% of the pronghorn in Western Wyoming. Mule deer populations have also suffered greatly.

It is imperative that Gov. Gordon designate migration corridors so they can be protected, and we can maybe, just maybe hold on to the pronghorn and mule deer that we have left.

Write to Gov. Gordon. Tell him that we have known about these migration routes since 2008 or earlier, and that the time has long passed when they would do the most good. Get 'er done!

We live in Wyoming because we love our wild lands and our wildlife. Industrial development -- be it solar farms, wind farms or oil and gas fields -- must not decimate the wildlife populations that we have left. It won't be worth it.