Birgen: Rest stops are necessary for some

Editor:

I had no idea this was happening. The last trip we made to Casper from Gillette I mentioned that they needed to add a rest area. I have to say that is actually the reason we go to Rapid City to shop instead of Casper; there are no rest areas. I am in need of these facilities when traveling.

We love going to Casper but even that 2-hour drive for me is too far to go without a break. Again it is another idea that will hurt Wyoming residents in many ways, including bringing others into our state.

Is this a choice that the Governor is making?? Along with charging WY residents to camp in our own state?

Sad, very sad times right now.

SANDI BIRGEN, Gillette

