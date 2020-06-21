Birgen: Rest stops are necessary for some

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I had no idea this was happening. The last trip we made to Casper from Gillette I mentioned that they needed to add a rest area. I have to say that is actually the reason we go to Rapid City to shop instead of Casper; there are no rest areas. I am in need of these facilities when traveling.

We love going to Casper but even that 2-hour drive for me is too far to go without a break. Again it is another idea that will hurt Wyoming residents in many ways, including bringing others into our state.

Is this a choice that the Governor is making?? Along with charging WY residents to camp in our own state?

Sad, very sad times right now.

SANDI BIRGEN, Gillette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0