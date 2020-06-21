Birgen: Rest stops are necessary for some

Editor:
I had no idea this was happening. The last trip we made to Casper from Gillette I mentioned that they needed to add a rest area. I have to say that is actually the reason we go to Rapid City to shop instead of Casper; there are no rest areas. I am in need of these facilities when traveling.
We love going to Casper but even that 2-hour drive for me is too far to go without a break. Again it is another idea that will hurt Wyoming residents in many ways, including bringing others into our state.
Is this a choice that the Governor is making?? Along with charging WY residents to camp in our own state?
Sad, very sad times right now.
SANDI BIRGEN, Gillette
