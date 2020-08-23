Black: A modest sales tax helps everyone

The Governor is not interested in that. He wants to play around and tax some entities or businesses, pretending he is doing something. If they are taxed it comes back to us, in higher prices, for less taxes. A lot of the time it is like the gas tax that is supposed to go to highways. Some does, but they apply it to other things as well. They don't use it for what it is supposed to be for. They will do the same with their other special taxes. Our governor seems enamored with windmills. They are a huge destroyer of habitat, are noisy, are not efficient and have minimal life spans. Let alone they are ugly and kill thousands of birds (eagles), so they have passed a law that exempts them, but not a rancher. They send people around to pick up dead birds.