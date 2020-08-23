Black: A modest sales tax helps everyone

Editor:
I wrote letters to the Governor and two Wyoming senators a few months ago. I never even got an acknowledgment of the letters from any of them. I suggested they increase the sales tax by a penny. This covers everyone, locals and tourists. This would help the budget considerably.
The Governor is not interested in that. He wants to play around and tax some entities or businesses, pretending he is doing something. If they are taxed it comes back to us, in higher prices, for less taxes. A lot of the time it is like the gas tax that is supposed to go to highways. Some does, but they apply it to other things as well. They don't use it for what it is supposed to be for. They will do the same with their other special taxes. Our governor seems enamored with windmills. They are a huge destroyer of habitat, are noisy, are not efficient and have minimal life spans. Let alone they are ugly and kill thousands of birds (eagles), so they have passed a law that exempts them, but not a rancher. They send people around to pick up dead birds.
The sales tax should satisfy the people that hate anyone with money and want to penalize anyone that works harder or has more. A sales tax attacks the rich by the fact they have more money to spend, thus they buy more and pay more in taxes.
ALLAN BLACK, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!