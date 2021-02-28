Black: Cheney's 'gotcha moment'?

In the words of Rep. Liz Cheney, her vote in the House to impeach President Trump was “one of conscience.” Cheney’s vote to impeach President Trump was for the mob attack on the Congress of the United States of America on Jan. 6, before any investigation of the capitol event had been made. Cheney and nine other Republican representatives joined all Democrat representatives to have President Donald J. Trump impeached. Might Cheney’s decision to chastise and impeach President Trump have been based on the stance that he took as a citizen against the Iraq War when George W. Bush and her father, Dick Cheney, put our country into a senseless war in the Middle East against Iraq in 2003? The Bush/Cheney administration made the accusation that Saddam Hussein, dictator in Iraq, had chemical weapons and weapons of mass destruction. The uncertainty of unverified information led us into a senseless and high cost war endeavor in Iraq. The Bush/Cheney decision to invade Iraq led to the loss of numerous lives of our American soldiers, let alone the many battle scars that hundreds of our wounded warriors continue to suffer from to this day. The high dollar cost of the invasion into the Middle East and Iraq War was horrendous. Was the recent impeachment by Cheney, Liz’s “gotcha moment” to finally get her chance to chastise President Trump for his personal stance in opposition of the Iraq War against her father, Dick Cheney?