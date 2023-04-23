Rep. Hageman, Sens. Barrasso and Lummis are well aware that SARS-COV-2 is not gone. They are doing your state a disservice by no longer requiring masks when the disabled and immunocompromised are not able to participate in society because my elected officials refuse to come clean about the fact that COVID-19 is still infecting and killing them. This is a public health issue not a political one and everyone knows that. No different than no shirt, no shoes, no service.
I have become immunocompromised due to my elected officials' actions by no longer requiring masks. I now have a form of Dysautonomia - Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.
The least my legislators could do is require it in healthcare settings and dental offices where we are unable to protect ourselves at our most vulnerable and stop allowing lies to spread surrounding the virus!