Rep. Hageman, Sens. Barrasso and Lummis are well aware that SARS-COV-2 is not gone. They are doing your state a disservice by no longer requiring masks when the disabled and immunocompromised are not able to participate in society because my elected officials refuse to come clean about the fact that COVID-19 is still infecting and killing them. This is a public health issue not a political one and everyone knows that. No different than no shirt, no shoes, no service.