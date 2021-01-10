Blackburn: Lummis must represent us with integrity

Editor:

As a citizen of Wyoming, I was profoundly disappointed to see Senator Lummis attach her name to Senator Cruz's call for an "emergency audit" of the general election results. The rationale for this action is "allegations".

This is an affront to our democratic processes. The only allegations are those perpetuated by the president and his sycophants.

There have been 60 court rulings and none have shown any evidence of fraud -- in fact, the only proven instances of ballot fraud are those committed by Trump voters.

This is a circus and Lummis knows it. The eyes of Wyoming are watching and expect her to represent us with integrity.

KEVIN BLACKBURN, Lander

