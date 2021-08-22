Blair: Afghanistan is a true tragedy, and it's our fault

Editor:

How did you miss this?

I remember 20 years ago writing to Wyoming’s congressional delegation at the time about the war in Afghanistan. I remember writing that this is a fruitless conflict that will result in the loss of American lives, American money, and American prestige. How did you miss this?

In 1937 Mao Zedong published a book, in English the title translates as On Guerilla Warfare. The thesis statement of Mao’s book is that winning the hearts and minds of the people is essential to winning the war. In 1975 the United States evacuated its personnel ahead of the North Vietnamese Army’s advance on Saigon. This was an instance of an army trained by American forces, the South Vietnamese Army, who had no faith in their government. They folded in the face of the advancing North Vietnamese. We never won the hearts and minds of the people of Vietnam. We never won the hearts and minds of the people of Afghanistan. How did you miss this?

What is happening in Afghanistan today is a true tragedy. It is our fault. We chose to go to Afghanistan. It is a tragedy of our own making. How did you not see that this would be the eventual outcome? What fairy tale were you living in? How did you think a Christian army would bring republicanism to a country run by Muslim warlords with no history of democratic institutions? How did you miss this?

ANDY BLAIR, Lander

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0