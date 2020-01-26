Blair: An open letter to our Congressional delegation

So, I think the Republicans are arguing that it is okay for a sitting President to pressure a foreign government to meddle in an upcoming election on his behalf? I think Republicans are arguing that such actions on the part of the President are not even worth investigating? I think that means that Republicans are happy to have other governments meddling in the electoral process of the United States of America? Does this mean that encouraging foreign meddling is now an option for other elected officials besides the President? Does this mean that all elected offices are open to foreign meddling at the request of one candidate or another irrespective of the office? Does my vote mean anything anymore?