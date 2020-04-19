Blair: An open letter to Sen. Barrasso

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Dear Dr. Barrasso,

Tuesday, April 14, CNN reported that President Donald Trump announced he is halting funding to the World Health Organization while a review is conducted. Trump said the review would cover the WHO's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus."

On January 24, Trump tweeted: "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!"

On February 15, the Associated Press in Beijing, China, reported 143 virus deaths and a dip in new cases while the head of the World Health Organization praised the country’s efforts to contain the new disease, saying they have “bought the world time” and that other nations must make the most of it.

The WHO urged the rest of us to take action in the middle of February, and what did our country, our President and you do? Not a damn thing. For an entire month you dithered, wasted time and cost lives.

This most recent move on the part of our President is to try and absolve himself from any responsibility in this crisis. He wants to be a “war time President” by leading from the “back stop.” Your silence on these issues makes you complicit. The WHO is not to blame. We are to blame and our leadership is to blame. Step up. Take some responsibility. Stop trying to blame others for this disaster of our own -- your own -- creation.

ANDY BLAIR, Lander

